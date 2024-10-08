Whether you're after an Amazon Echo smart speaker, a new smart TV or a microwave, you'll find a saving to suit you.

Earlier this year, we saw Amazon Prime Day take place on 11th July. In the three weeks leading up to it, a record-breaking number of new customers signed up for Prime.

That means that Prime Day 2024 was the biggest Prime Day in history, with millions of purchases made across 35 different categories, including 200 million items sold by independent sellers.

More like this

The best-selling items during Prime Day last year included the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer, COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence 100ml and Finish Ultimate Plus Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets— now that's what we'd call a mixed bag.

In comparison to Prime Day, Amazon Prime Deal Days is relatively new. It only started in 2022 as an additional Prime Day, but it's already become recognised as an important day in the sales calendar.

This year, there's a special twist: same-day delivery has been extended to a whopping 81 towns and cities throughout the UK, and who better to announce this news than Olympic medallists Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith?

So, seeing as they're being speedy, we ought to be too. Let's get on with everything you need to know about the Big Deal Days.

Get an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Looking for even more deals? We've rounded up the best Kindle deals, best Audible deals and the best Fitbit deals to help you out.

Jump to:

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

The Big Deal Days run from Tuesday 8th – Wednesday 9th October 2024. So, you've got a whole 48 hours to shop for the best savings on offer.

The event began at 12:01am on Tuesday 8th October.

What time does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 end in the UK?

The Big Deal Days will finish up at 11:59pm on Wednesday 9th October, so make sure your basket is empty by then.

Get an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

We're still a few months away from Christmas, but we've already entered the most wonderful time of the year— Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

This is a two-day sales event where Amazon Prime members are granted exclusive access to a range of deals and discounts on products available on the Amazon website, as well as other retailers.

Get an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Big Deal Days sale?

Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes. Mikael Buck / Amazon Prime

The short answer is yes, you do need to have a Prime membership to get access to these deals. Luckily, it's incredibly straightforward to sign up for a Prime account.

All you have to do is head to the Amazon website and click "try Prime". Not only does it cost just £8.99 a month, but you'll also get a completely free 30-day trial.

Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days similar to Amazon Prime Day?

Both Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Big Deal Days are two-day sales events where Prime members get exclusive access to thousands of savings.

This autumn Prime Day is first began in 2022 and is now in its third year. It's a great way of getting a saving on some early Christmas presents, or if you find the Black Friday period overwhelming.

Best Amazon Prime offers we've seen so far

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds | £229 £179 (save £50 0r 22%)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple. Apple

What's the deal: The Apple AirPods 2nd Gen are now on sale for £50 off, taking the RRP from £229 to £179.

Why we chose it: Comfy, high quality and much less expensive than normal, if you need a pair of earbuds, this is a no-brainer.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for £229 £179 (save £50 0r 22%)

Samsung Galaxy S24+ | £999 £749 (save £250 or 25%)

Samsung. Samsung

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is on sale for a whopping £250 less, now costing £749 rather than £999.

Why we chose it: As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ came out just this year, so you can get £250 off a brand new industry-leading device packed full of AI abilities.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24+ for £999 £749 (save £250 or 25%)

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) | £309.99 £259.99 (save £60 or 19%)

Nintendo Switch OLED. Currys Currys

What's the deal: The Nintendo Switch OLED is available for £259.99 at Amazon. With a normal RRP of £309.99, that saves you £60.

Why we chose it: This is the cheapest we've seen the Nintendo Switch OLED for a very long time, so grab it now for all your Christmas gaming needs.

Buy Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) for £309.99 £259.99 (save £60 or 19%)

Kindle Scribe | £409.99 £309.99 (save £100 or 24%)

Kindle Scribe via Amazon. Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Scribe is now on sale for £100 off, taking the price from £409.99 to £309.99.

Why we chose it: With the ability to take notes, mark-up PDFs and read literally millions of titles, the Kindle Scribe is an ideal crossover between e-reader and tablet.

Buy Kindle Scribe for £409.99 £309.99 (save £100 or 24%)

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes Adults | £100 £36.99 (save £63.01 or 63%)

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush.

What's the deal: This Oral-B Pro toothbrush is now available for £36.99. That saves you £63, or 63%.

Why we chose it: It's always a shock to find out just how expensive electric toothbrushes are, so to be able to get a £100 toothbrush for just £36.99 is a definite win.

Buy Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes Adults for £ 100 £36.99 (save £63.01 or 63%)

Google Pixel 8a | £499 £399 (save £100 or 20%)

Google Pixel 8a in Aloe. Google Pixel 8a via Google

What's the deal: The Google Pixel 8a is now available for £399, after being marked down by £100.

Why we chose it: The Google Pixel 8a is only five months old and it comes in a series of sleek colourways, with AI functions and a Super Res Zoom camera.

Buy Google Pixel 8a for £499 £399 (save £100 or 20%)

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds | £149.99 £106.39 (save £43.69 or 29%)

LEGO Hogwarts. LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set is available for £106 instead of its usual £149, saving you £43.

Why we chose it: With 2,660 pieces, the detail on this LEGO set is unbelievable – a must for Harry Potter fans.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds for £149.99 £106.39 (save £43.69 or 29%)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones | £319.95 £179 (save £140.95 or 44%)

Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

What's the deal: These Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones have been reduced by 44%, taking the price to £179.

Why we chose it: If you need a break from the noisy day-to-day, these Bose headphones are some of the best on the market.

Buy Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones for £319.95 £179 (save £140.95 or 44%)

Tile Mate (2022) | £19.99 £11.99 (save £9 or 40%)

Tile Mate via Amazon. Tile Store on Amazon

What's the deal: Tile Mates are now on sale for just £11.99, down from £19.99.

Why we chose it: We agree spending £20 on something as small and optional as a Tile is a lot, but £12 feels a lot more palatable.

Buy Tile Mate (2022) for £19.99 £11.99 (save £9 or 40%)

New Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) | £149.98 £64.99 (save £84.99 or 57%)

Ring Video Doorbell. Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: This Ring Doorbell bundle includes a battery-operated Video Doorbell and indoor camera. Now, it's on sale for £64.99.

Why we chose it: Want to upgrade the safety of your home? Do it for just £65.

Buy New Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) for £149.98 £64.99 (save £84.99 or 57%)

What other UK retailers have sales on?

It's not just Amazon that are offering excellent savings during these two days. Plenty of other UK retailers are lowering their prices in order to compete.

Right now, you can get £50 off the PS5 Slim, and Currys is in the midst of its Epic Deals, with up to 30% off some products.

Here's a list of some of the other retailers with sales on in the UK:

When will Amazon's Black Friday sale begin?

There are some amazing deals available for Prime members across the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals, but it's merely a taster of what's to come across the Black Friday period.

This year, Black Friday will officially take place on Friday 29th November, with Cyber Monday happening on Monday 2nd December.

However, we're expecting to see the deals flying in throughout the month of November, otherwise known as the Black Friday period.

But we've all got busy lives; how will it be possible to keep track of all the deals throughout the month of November? We've got you.

Be sure to check back in with the RadioTimes.com Technology section regularly, as we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday deals across the Amazon site and beyond.

You can also sign up to our Technology newsletter, where you'll get the best deals, as well as the latest technology news, delivered straight to your inbox every other week.

Advertisement

For more deals and discounts, here are the best Xbox series X offers, best Nintendo Switch offers and best LEGO deals.