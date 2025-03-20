So that's three free months of millions of songs from your favourite artists, plus hit podcasts like The Rest is History and Off Menu.

This offer will run until 16th April 2025, and after the three months are up you can still get the service for £10.99 a month.

Let's find out how you can secure this limited-time-only deal today.

Get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

How to get the new Amazon Music Unlimited spring deal?

To get your free months' free, simply head over to Amazon Music and select 'sign in'. You can then set up your own subscription and claim the offer.

When does this Amazon Music Unlimited deal end?

This offer will run until 5pm on 16th April 2025.

After the three months are up, your subscription will automatically renew for £10.99 a month.

What is included in Amazon Music Unlimited?

At Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to 100 million songs ad-free and on demand, top podcasts ad-free, the largest catalogue of audiobooks from Audible, and you can experience HD and Spatial Audio: this is the highest-quality streaming audio which lets you hear music the way the artist intended, with more clarity, richness, and emotion.

Amazon Music Unlimited will usually set you back £11.99 (if you're a non-Prime member) and £10.99 (if you're a Prime member).

For more information, check out Amazon Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Apple Music.