There are 13 Memories in total to find (there are a few more that are tied to main story missions), each one a snapshot taken by Zelda herself using the Sheikah Slate and revealing chunks of the game’s backstory. The Memory locations can be tricky to pinpoint, but we’re here to help you find them all.

Nintendo threw tonnes of quests and side quests into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and one of the (entirely optional) main quests is ‘Captured Memories’. In this quest, you’re tasked with finding Zelda’s Captured Memories scattered across the Hyrule map.

Finding and activating all 13 memories will also give you a bonus scene upon completing the game.

It’s worth noting that you will need to speak with Purah in Hateno Village as part of the ‘Locked Mementos’ quest before Impa tells you about Zelda’s Captured Memories.

You will need to head to each location shown in each Captured Memory in order to complete the quest. Pikango will give you some hints (you can find him in various places such as towns and stables in the daytime) as to the whereabouts of each location.

We’re here so you don’t have to ask Pikango for clues, though. Read on to discover every Breath of the Wild Memory location.

All Memory locations in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Using the extremely helpful video guide from YouTuber Austin John Plays above, you can find all 12 Memory locations in Breath of the Wild in no time.

If you’d rather have a written list of all 13 locations, we’ve got you covered. The list below is in order of each photo on the Sheikah Slate (left to right).

BOTW Memory locations #01 - Sacred Ground Ruins

Head north east from Hyrule Field Tower

Ruins surrounded by small pools of water just south of Hyrule Castle

BOTW Memory locations #02 - Lake Kolomo

Head north from Great Plateau Tower

The small ridge you’re looking for is on the west of the lake

BOTW Memory locations #03 - Ancient Columns

South of the Tabantha Tower

Right next to the Tena Ko’sah Shrine

BOTW Memory locations #04 - Kara Kara Bazaar

Along the road heading towards Gerudo Town

On the water’s edge of the oasis

BOTW Memory locations #05 - Eldin Canyon

Climb the mountain peak that’s west of the Goronbi Lake

Should be right by the circle of rocks

BOTW Memory locations #06 - Irch Plain

Next to the tree overlooking the west side of Hyrule Castle

In the middle of the pools of water just south west of where it reads ‘Irch Plain’ on the map screen

BOTW Memory locations #07 - West Necluda

On a hill by the large twisted tree with statues sitting between Scout’s Hill and Deya Lake

BOTW Memory locations #08 - Princess Zelda’s Study (Hyrule Castle)

On the bridge right outside Zelda’s Study

This is one of the highest points in Hyrule Castle, on the west side of the building

Best to head to the west side of the castle and climb that tall tower

BOTW Memory locations #09 - Spring of Power

The Spring of Power is actually listed on your map screen (just south of North Akkala Valley)

Head there and you should find it pretty easily on a pedestal

BOTW Memory locations #10 - Sanadin Park Ruins

The giant horse statue (and Memory) can be found on the road going north between Safula Hill and Nima Plain to the east of Satori Mountain

BOTW Memory locations #11 - Lanayru Road East Gate

Just north of Lanayru Bluff

The Memory should be by the archway along the road

BOTW Memory locations #12 - Hyrule Field

Just to the west of where it reads ‘Hylia River’ on the map screen

The Memory should be in the small clearing in the centre of the forest

BOTW Memory locations #13 - Ash Swamp/Blatchery Plain

Head back to Impa to reveal the location of the final Memory

In the ancient battlefield covered in stone Guardians just south of Ash Swamp and just west of Blatchery Plain

