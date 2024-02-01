This follows on from Season of Discovery Phase 1, which you can still delve into as we wait for SoD Phase 2.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

This follows on from the unfortunate news of mass lay-offs at Activision-Blizzard-King, with Aftermath reporting: "'Almost all' game masters – employees who oversee and moderate World of Warcraft servers – [are] being let go."

More like this

What shape World of Warcraft will be in in the coming years remains to be seen - but for now, the game is still scheduled to receive plenty of content, though this will have been in the works for quite some time.

With that said, read on to see what to expect from Season of Discovery Phase 2 and when.

The World of Warcraft Season of Discover Phase 2 release date in the UK is 9pm GMT on Thursday 8th February 2024.

You should be able to squeeze in a few hours of SoD Phase 2 before your bedtime, then!

But seeing as it releases on Thursday, you can hopefully play to your heart's content and be able to pull through work or school on Friday, seeing as it will be the weekend after - where you can catch up on sleep (or more World of Warcraft).

We at RadioTimes.com, however, do advise you to get to your bed at a proper time - and make sure to drink plenty of water.

What to expect from WoW Season of Discovery Phase 2

If you would rather not read, the YouTube video above gives us a very comprehensive overview of everything we can expect to see in SoD Phase 2.

And if you're the complete opposite and love an intense read, you can check out the official notes from Blizzard themselves.

For fans of the printing press but who are short on time, let’s crack on for an abridged version!

There are a few new updates to raids to get stuck in with, such as the Gnomeregan Raid Dungeon. This dungeon is found at Dun Morogh and requires you to be at Level 40 before engaging it.

The "previous five bosses have been redesigned to present new challenges within the raid dungeon", and Blizzard adds that the "dungeon will also introduce a new world buff".

Changes to the bosses include:

Grubbis – New radiation vents may just come into play in this encounter.

– New radiation vents may just come into play in this encounter. Crowd Pummeler 9-60 – This boss has moved to a new part of the dungeon, where your encounter will occur on a raised platform before a crowd.

– This boss has moved to a new part of the dungeon, where your encounter will occur on a raised platform before a crowd. Mekgineer Thermaplugg – Now has new mechanical suits as a part of his arsenal.

The dungeon has new and revised loot, too, some of which can be seen in the image just below.

New loot found in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2. Blizzard Entertainment

It’s not just the Gnomeregan Raid Dungeon that is getting some new treatment, as Blizzard explains that five-player dungeon drops will include new skill books.

"These quality of life improvements will not take a rune slot and help to address things such as short Aura durations for Paladin Blessings, totem control for Shaman, or even as a part of manipulating combo points for Rogues and the target these are on - and more."

Speaking of Runes, there are many, many new Runes for almost every class.

One of the biggest updates is to PvP, as a new event called The Blood Moon is making an appearance.

"This new event brings with it a bit of mayhem to Stranglethorn Vale, and the Blood Moon will shine above the zone, casting an eerie red fog on the area."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The event takes place every three hours in the Stranglethorn Vale and lasts for 30 minutes.

Blizzard lays out its vision and says: "During this event, killing players will allow you to earn currency which can be traded for various rewards.

"While you can still group up with your allies for the event, the Blood Moon is a harsh mistress and will punish those in raid groups."

Fortunately, you can opt out by talking with the Zandalari Emissary.

There are two new mounts to zoom about the lands with, which are "faction agnostic" - meaning you don’t need to worry about any allegiances. Check them out!

Wow SoD Phase 2. Blizzard Entertainment

There are quite a few other things laid out in the official blog post, so be sure to have a proper gander and get up to speed ahead of its launch.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.