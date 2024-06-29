One such fan is a chap named Michael Kandel, who took the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the utterly hilarious video below.

This, if you couldn't tell, is a fan-made parody project that imagines what a particularly deranged video game version of The Bear could be like. Take a look!

From the deadpan dialogue ("So, what's your generational trauma?") to the weirdly chilled vibe of "No Rush mode", this video game version of The Bear looks like it could actually be a lot of fun.

The video has 2.5 million views on X at the time of writing, and fan reactions have been pouring in over the past day or so.

One viewer said: "I'm not the same person i was five minutes and thirty-seven seconds ago".

Another added: "how do y'all make this?? like the skill and creativity?"

"This is legit incredible," said one fan. Another simply posted: "W.T.F did I just watch?"

"Already played the prequel. Still have PTSD", said another fan, whilst sharing a screenshot from Overcooked.

There are no shortage of cooking games out there (and Overcooked is one of the best), but we can't think of another kitchen-set game with panic attacks, freaky flashbacks, floating heads, a 'resting heart rate' health bar, and feral Chicago dogs.

"They should work with whoever did this [for real]", another viewer said, suggesting that this barmy The Bear video game concept deserves to become an official release.

"I would be stuck in front of my PC 24/7", another fan said in agreement.

The Bear video's original poster Michael Kandel went on to thank a number of other contributors, including voice actors and animators, in a follow-up post.

Give that link a look if you'd like to see more of what these comedic content creators have been making.

Judging by their video game idea for The Bear, you should probably expect a fair amount of oddity form the rest of their output!

