The scene, where RoboCop brutally stopped a violent attack by a man on a woman, has become the stuff of legend.

Sure, that film spawned a bunch of sequels and heaps of merchandise (and even a shiny reboot in recent-ish memory), with its brutal action being remembered fondly alongside its tongue-in-cheek political satire and big sci-fi ideas.

And the deadpan performance from Peter Weller, who reprises his role in the new game, is always praised by fans.

But let's be honest here: The penis-shooting scene is probably the most meme-worthy moment from that original flick, and as such it has earned a spot in the internet's collective memory.

It has even spawned a T-shirt slogan!

So, how does RoboCop: Rogue City pay tribute to this moment? Take a look at the fun social video clip below to find out! And warning: it contains strong violence and adult themes.

As you can see, the developers at Teyon have not shied away from this groin-destroying moment in RoboCop history. In fact, it looks like they've embraced it with the full permission of their publishers at Nacon.

That's right, folks. If you shoot an enemy 'down there' in RoboCop: Rogue City, you'll be rewarded in a very official way with a trophy/achievement!

Titled Zip This Up, the trophy's bashfully described unlock condition is listed in the official materials as 'shoot an enemy in a sensitive spot'.

It's totally up to you if you want to dispense the iconic line to yourself afterwards. "Your move, creep..."

In fact, shooting enemies in their nether regions counts as a critical hit in the game, making the iconic move a genuinely useful trick to have up your sleeve in combat.

If this wasn't enough of an incentive for you to check out this game, have a read of our full RoboCop: Rogue City review, where we dub this first-person shooter as 'the ultimate 1980s movie tie-in game'.

You can order RoboCop: Rogue City from traditional online retailers like Amazon, or straight from the store on your platform of choice. We've also seen some good deals over at CD Keys.

Trust us, there's lots of fun to be had even after you've unlocked this trophy!

RoboCop: Rogue City is out now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

