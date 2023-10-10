Forza Motorsport - which releases today - has some utterly stunning tracks. This is to be expected in the Forza franchise, but they've outdone themselves in this instalment.

Let's take a look at the track list!

Forza Motorsport track list at launch

Some of these tracks will seem familiar to you if you're a fan of the franchise, or just the sport. We'll list them below:

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone Circuit

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Le Mans - Circuit International de la Sarthe

Lime Rock Park

Maple Valley

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Nürburgring GP

Road America

Silverstone Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Will more tracks be added to Forza Motorsport?

Fear not, these won't be the only tracks released for the game. On the official website, under the track list, a message reads:

"As part of our plan to regularly bring new content to the game after release, we are also happy to confirm the iconic 12.9-mile (20.83 km) Nordschleife will be coming in Spring 2024."

While we know for sure that the Nordschleife track will release next year, it certainly sounds like more will come too. We'll update this page as soon as anything else surfaces!

