Forza Motorsport track list: Full list of confirmed tracks
Let's take a look at the locations.
In a racing sim, the cars steal the show. Whether they come with the game, or we customise them ourselves, the vehicles are the raison d'etre of the whole experience.
However, coming a close second are the locations. The tracks don't only bring variety to the gameplay, but they bring the game to life.
Forza Motorsport - which releases today - has some utterly stunning tracks. This is to be expected in the Forza franchise, but they've outdone themselves in this instalment.
Let's take a look at the track list!
Forza Motorsport track list at launch
Some of these tracks will seem familiar to you if you're a fan of the franchise, or just the sport. We'll list them below:
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Eaglerock Speedway
- Grand Oak Raceway
- Hakone Circuit
- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
- Le Mans - Circuit International de la Sarthe
- Lime Rock Park
- Maple Valley
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Mugello Circuit
- Nürburgring GP
- Road America
- Silverstone Circuit
- Suzuka Circuit
- Virginia International Raceway
- Watkins Glen International Speedway
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Will more tracks be added to Forza Motorsport?
Fear not, these won't be the only tracks released for the game. On the official website, under the track list, a message reads:
"As part of our plan to regularly bring new content to the game after release, we are also happy to confirm the iconic 12.9-mile (20.83 km) Nordschleife will be coming in Spring 2024."
While we know for sure that the Nordschleife track will release next year, it certainly sounds like more will come too. We'll update this page as soon as anything else surfaces!
