"I believe both have a significant impact on popular cultures," Giles explained. "Besides their global popularity and iconic status, fans are equally passionate about both the players and the characters.

"They serve as sources of inspiration and role models for millions of people of all ages, as they embody qualities such as determination, leadership and the pursuit of excellence." And we can't really argue with him on that!

Elsewhere in the interview, Giles talked about drawing Alex Scott herself as the first female Hero card - to mark the landmark moment of female players being added to Ultimate Team for the first time. For all that and more, check out the full transcript below!

How does working on Heroes cards differ from traditional comics?

Comic book work revolves around sequential storytelling. The key is to ensure that the reader can follow the story clearly. Working on Heroes cards is more akin to what we do with covers.

The priority is to make the characters look spectacular, exude heroism, and make the reader want to grab it and explore what happens inside. We strive for the same effect with the cards – surprising the audience with highly iconic images!

More like this

This year sees the addition of female players to Ultimate Team. Was it meaningful to draw the first female Hero, the UK’s Alex Scott?

I loved the idea! The incredible talent which was displayed at this year’s Women's World Cup, as well as the record-breaking crowds, really showcased the surging popularity of the game. It’s great we can be part of that growth, introducing female heroes like Alex Scott.

Work in progress artwork of Alex Scott, drawn by JL Giles, as an EA Sports FC 24 Hero. JL Giles / EA Sports

How did you come up with the ideas/designs for each character?

EA Sports FC and Marvel are grounded in the story and abilities of each player, and together we aim to create an appearance and superpowers that align with their context.

Is it tricky coming up with designs based on each year’s roster of athletes?

I try not to overthink before I start designing the costumes. I simply let myself go, begin doodling lines everywhere, and gradually interesting things start to emerge. If you come in with too many preconceived ideas, the process becomes slow and cumbersome. I try to avoid that.

I enjoy the act of drawing, especially when I'm creating new things. I almost always end up pleasantly surprised because unexpected things emerge. And when you see Giada Marchisio's colours on top of your lines, you can’t ask for more!

Are there any cards or illustrations from this batch of Heroes that you’re particularly proud of? If so, why?

One of my favorite cards is definitely the one of Alex Scott, due to the amount of detail and the powerful image she conveys. Also, [John Arne] Riise with that cyborg kick is another favourite of mine!

From left to right: Tevez, Riise and Sneijder as EA Sports FC 24 Heroes, drawn by JL Giles. EA Sports / JL Giles

Are you a football fan yourself? If so, who do you support?

I'm a big fan of the Spanish national football team, and now more than ever of the new World Champions!

Who would be your favourite all-time player that you’d love to draw as a Hero?

Definitely [Andrés] Iniesta!

Which Hero do you think players will most be drawn to this year?

I have the impression that, this year, Sneijder and Tevez will capture a lot of attention.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And finally, what do you think that footballers have in common with Marvel heroes? Both are idolised by the masses, of course!

I believe both have a significant impact on popular cultures. Besides their global popularity and iconic status, fans are equally passionate about both the players and the characters.

They serve as sources of inspiration and role models for millions of people of all ages, as they embody qualities such as determination, leadership, and the pursuit of excellence.

EA Sports FC 24 launches on 29th September, with early access from 22nd September for players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition. You can learn more about the Heroes on the official website.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.