We'll take you through what you need to know about it, who there is to romance, and how to do it – spoilers ahead!

Is there romance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

There is optional romance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that you can take part in once you've unlocked the ability to play as Verso.

Romance options can be unlocked simply by talking to other characters at camp, and are only available after reaching certain relationship levels.

Romance also doesn't have any impact on the story whatsoever – you'll just get a few optional cutscenes specific to the character you romance.

All romance options in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are only two romance options available in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Lune and Sciel.

Sorry to all you Monoco fans out there, but despite some evident romantic undertones between Verso and the Gestral, their relationship is purely platonic. The same goes for Esquie.

How does romance work in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

As previously mentioned, you can romance characters by talking to them repeatedly at camp.

After talking to your romantic interest a few times, you'll have a choice of dialogue options, where you either lock it in or turn them down.

Be aware that if you choose to romance one, you'll be locked out of romancing the other until new game plus, so choose wisely!

How to romance Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

To romance Sciel, you need to reach relationship Level 4 with her during Act 2 of the game.

As you talk to her to move from Level 3 to Level 4, she will share some of her backstory before asking you to join her on "an adventure".

Select "Do you even need to ask?" to lock in your relationship, or select "Um, actually I'm a bit sleepy" if you're saving yourself for Lune – either way, you'll progress to Level 4.

Later on in the game, as you move from Level 5 to Level 6, you'll give Sciel swimming lessons as she shares more of her backstory.

You'll again have the option to romance her, with her suggesting you spend the night together on an island.

Select "Let's celebrate" for romance, and "I don't think that's a good idea. For me," to turn her down. Again, you'll go to Level 6 whichever option you choose.

How to romance Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Unlike Sciel, Lune cannot be romanced at all until you reach Act 3 of the game.

When reaching Level 5 in your relationship, she'll give Verso a quick kiss on the cheek, but to actually romance her you'll need to reach Level 7.

To go from Level 6 to Level 7, you first need to complete a side quest for her, which involves heading to Sirene's Dress, a location on the eastern side of Sirene island.

It's the last known location of her parents – members of Expedition 46 – and you'll need to defeat the Chromatic Glissando that lurks here as well as find the Expedition 46 Journal entry.

Once you've done all this, you'll head back to camp and Lune will be playing guitar. If you didn't already romance Sciel, you'll be able to "work on the song" with Lune, if you catch our drift.

