With Christmas coming up, there are plenty of Nintendo-related gifts available for your Nintendo-obsessed loved ones. From the consoles themselves to merch, games, and other little gizmos you might not be aware of.

It's a brand that used to be synonymous with video games in general. Even today, with its giant competitors from Sony and Microsoft, it's still arguably the most user-friendly, characterful and unique way to play games. We're talking, of course, about Nintendo.

We've compiled a list of the seven best Nintendo-related gifts to buy in 2022, for Christmas, birthdays, or just in general. Keep reading to see what we've picked!

Nintendo LEGO sets

Best for: Fans that love a project

From the mightily-impressive new Mighty Bowser kit (pictured) to retro throwbacks like the brick-based recreation of the NES console, Nintendo's collaboration with LEGO has been pleasing the fans for a while now. Whether you want to play with Mario and Luigi in real life or rebuild Bowser's Airship to sit proudly on your shelf, there's something here for every fan (and every budget).

Buy Nintendo LEGO sets direct from the LEGO store (various prices)

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

Best for: Players that want the best

Nintendo

It's the latest version of Nintendo's current console, and it looks utterly incredible. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model has been around for over a year now, but it still feels fresh as ever. The upgraded 7-inch screen looks fantastic, and the enhanced speakers make your favourite games sound fresh and crisp.

Buy the OLED Model Switch from Amazon for £304

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Best for: That 'proper' controller feeling

No Switch arsenal is complete without the pro controller. In fact, playing a game for a decent amount of time with just the Joy-Con isn't realistic (and may result in hand-cramps). When you're laying back on the couch and fancy a gaming session that feels like a gaming session, the Switch's pro controller is the way to go.

Buy the Pro Controller at Amazon for £93

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best for: Open-world enthusiasts

Nintendo

We can't think of a better game to immerse yourself in this Christmas than Breath of the Wild. If, for whatever reason, you haven't played it yet - now is the time.

Or, you might have a younger relative who hasn't experienced any Zelda game yet. Well, this is the one. Released back in 2017, Breath of the Wild still plays perfectly, and it's the ideal game for gathering round the TV and marvelling at the spectacles of the virtual realm.

Buy Breath of the Wild from Amazon for £45

Mario Party Superstars

Best for: Group fun with family or friends

Nintendo

On the other hand, if you fancy a multiplayer game everyone can join in with (think more of a Joy-Con sesh than a pro-controller), then Mario Party Superstars is probably the game for you.

It's essentially a wacky board game on your telly, with a plethora of minigames to get stuck into. It's a hackneyed old phrase, but it really is true here - fun for the whole family!

Buy Mario Party Superstars from Amazon for £36.99

Paladone Mario Kart Drinking Glass

This one takes us back to the '90s, when every household had a quirky drinking glass that everyone wanted to use. We say, let's bring that tradition back this Christmas! Who wants a boring set of glasses that all look the same? Buy this wildcard for your loved one this year.

Buy the Paladin Mario Kart Drinking Glass from Amazon for £8.99

UNO Super Mario Card Game

Best for: Taking the fun off screen

If you still want to play Mario but want to give your eyes a break from the TV, what's better than the familiar game of UNO with designs from your favourite Mario characters?

Even if you've never played UNO, it's very simple to pick up. It doesn't take eons to set up (like a lot of board games) so you can whack out a game whenever you have a spare minute!

Buy Mario UNO from Amazon for £7.49

Nintendo Official Super Mario Level Up Single Duvet

Best for: Sleeping in style

Finally, what better way to end Christmas Day than to snuggle down with your favourite Nintendo characters? This is probably aimed at younger ones, but in today's chaotic world we recommend taking comfort in cool duvet sets whatever your age.

Buy the Nintendo Official Super Mario Level Up Duvet Set from Amazon for £17.99

