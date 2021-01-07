If you’ve been hoping to put all that TV-watching you’ve been doing this past year to the test, well then you’re in luck. Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown is arriving on ITV this weekend to fire TV trivia questions at celebrities who’ve made careers out of appearing on our screens.

Hosted by The Chase’s Paul Sinha, this new quiz show will see Emilia Fox, Melvin Odoom, Laura Whitmore and other well known names tackle various topics from the world of TV, adverts and music videos for our entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

When is Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown on TV?

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown airs at 10pm on ITV on Saturday 9th January.

Episodes will be broadcast on Saturday nights for the next six weeks.

What is Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown?

ITV

Hosted by The Chase’s Paul Sinha, this brand new quiz show sees two teams of celebrities take on trivia questions from the world of TV.

With stand-up comedian Rob Beckett and Cold Feet star Fay Ripley acting as team captains throughout the series, they’ll be joined by the likes of Emilia Fox, Melvin Odoom, Laura Whitmore and Roman Kemp as Sinha quizzes them on all things telly.

“Featuring clips from the best-loved shows, adverts and music videos from today and recent decades, Paul tests the teams’ knowledge of what’s on the box, from Blind Date to Bake Off and everything in between,” ITV teases.

Who is Paul Sinha?

Quiz whiz and stand-up comedian Paul Sinha is best known as one of the Chasers on ITV’s The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

Aside from hosting Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown and his 10 years on The Chase, Sinha is also an award-winning radio presenter, with his Radio 4 show having won the Rose d’Or for Radio Comedy in 2016.

Who are the team captains on Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown?

ITV

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown has two regular team captains – comedian Rob Beckett and actress Fay Ripley.

Stand-up comic Beckett is best known for presenting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here NOW and All Together Now, as well as appearing on various panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Taskmaster.

Fay Ripley starred in ITV drama Cold Feet before appearing in Hustle, Reggie Perrin, Suspects and Midsomer Murders.

Which celebrities will appear on Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown?

ITV

Various celebrity contestants are set to appear on Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown, including Emilia Fox, Melvin Odoom, Laura Whitmore, Janet Street-Porter, Roman Kemp, Shirley Ballas and Chizzy Akudolu.

Episode one sees Adil Ray, Josh Widdicombe, Catherine Tyldesley and Denise Van Outen join Rob Beckett and Fay Ripley for the quiz’s debut.

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown airs Saturday 9th January at 10pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit out TV Guide.