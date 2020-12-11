When is Netflix’s The Minimalists: Less is More released?

Many people are beginning to embrace the minimalist lifestyle and there are two people that have made a career out of living it themselves and trying to show others why it is such a great way to live your life – Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus.

The pair have been attracting huge numbers with their podcast and now Netflix has taken an interest by giving them their own show so that the millions of subscribers the streamer has can hear the message too.

Here is all you need to know about The Minimalists: Less is More.

When is The Minimalists: Less is More out?

Not long to wait now. Netflix has confirmed that they will be releasing it for the world on 1st January, probably trying to tap into the “new year, new me” mentality that we all have for the first few days (OK, hours) of the new year.

What is The Minimalists about?

Here is what the men behind the show have to say about what the film: “Now is the time for less. With The Minimalists’ new documentary, Less Is Now, we wanted to show people that minimalism is not a radical lifestyle—it’s a practical lifestyle. No matter who you are, or where you are in life, it’s never too late to let go, start over, and live a meaningful life with less stuff.”

So get ready to learn how getting rid of all that clutter can help you to focus on what is really important in life.

Who are Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus?

Obviously, considering the subject matter, the pair live their lives with the firm belief that excess is removed from your day-to-day existance so you can spend more time actually living in a meaningful way. Many people have got their message thanks to the numerous tours they have done and the podcast that has garnered a huge amount of listeners.

The pair were both in the corporate world until they found their circumstances were forced to change and it was then that they embraced the minimalist lifestyle and neither of them has looked back since.

Is there a trailer for The Minimalists?

There certainly is and here it is for you to check out!

