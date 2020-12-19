What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Saturday 19th December

A coronavirus briefing, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be broadcast today, with chief medical officer Chris Witty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance also attending.

The briefing will follow reports that the Prime Minister could order new restrictions for London and South East England in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19.

London and much of the South East is currently in Tier 3, though these areas will now reportedly be placed in Tier 4 – a tightening of the planned relaxing of restrictions over the Christmas period is expected to be announced in these parts of the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation at around 4pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The press conference will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous briefings, a BBC News special has aired from shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is likely to be the case once again.

The daily briefings are usually also broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is expected to focus on a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions and the introduction of a Tier 4 for London and the South East as well as several other counties.

Tier restrictions were originally set to be lifted over Christmas, allowing three households to mix in a bubble over a period of five days, but it is possible these plans could now be abandoned in the worst-affected areas.

ITV’s Political Correspondent Paul Brand has suggested that the tightening of the restrictions is linked to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 which scientists believe is spreading more quickly than the previous form.

NEW: If you live in London and the South East then I’m afraid sources suggest you’re heading for a new Tier 4, similar to national lockdown restrictions. Grave concerns about the speed of spread, particularly of the new variant of COVID-19. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 19, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister held an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss this new variant and rising COVID levels.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s briefing from Downing Street.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, though Health Secretary Matt Hancock stepped in for him at the most recent briefing on Monday (14th December).

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

