Gangs of London has jolted our lockdown into life with its pulsating fight scenes and tense gangland drama, and fans are asking questions of a next season.

Advertisement

Director Gareth Evans will be pleased with the reaction to his violent, bloody Sky Atlantic series starring Peaky Blinders alumni Joe Cole and Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley.

Check out our guide to whether Gangs of London season 2 could become a reality.

Will there be a Gangs of London season 2?

Gangs of London season 2 is yet to be announced, but given the mostly positive reaction from fans and critics across the nation, expect to see a return.

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means production will be limited and delayed for now, but it won’t definitively put an end to season 2 speculation.

Evans told Sky News: “We have to wait and see for that, but there’s certainly scope and availability there for the story threads to be picked up again and for those journeys to continue.”

If Evans is onboard, so are we.

Gangs of London season 2 trailer

We’re still some way off a Gangs of Season 2 trailer considering the next run of the show is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

If it does, we’ll bring you the trailer as soon as it drops.