Wally West is returning to The Flash after ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

Keiynan Lonsdale will return to The Flash as Wally West/Kid Flash later in the show’s sixth season.

Lonsdale last appeared in The Flash’s season five premiere in 2018 but will return next year in season six, episode 14.

Showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Insider: “After working on his inner life in Tibet, Wally West, aka Kid Flash, is back to help Team Flash against a familiar threat… but one with a very new face!

“As always, it’s a real treat having our Flash family member Keiynan Lonsdale back to play the youthful speedster, but what’s different this time [is that] Wally has grown, along with his speedster abilities, too.”

The Flash, along with its sibling shows Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, is currently caught up in the epic crossover event ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths‘.

The CW

Three episodes of the crossover have aired, with the final two set to follow in early 2020.

Wallace hinted that when Wally returns, “this won’t be your same old Kid Flash making a reappearance,” with the show having come up with “a fresher, more exciting direction for character as Wally — just like the rest of Team Flash — deals with a post-Crisis world.”

In the original ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ comic book mini-series, Barry Allen perished and was later replaced as The Flash by Wally.

Does Wally’s TV return mean that the small-screen Barry (Grant Gustin) will follow suit?

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will conclude after a midseason break, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (both Tuesday, 14th January)

The crossover – minus Batwoman – will air on Sky One in the UK at a later date