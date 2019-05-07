Stephen Graham reveals “good pal” Leonardo DiCaprio “takes the piss” out of his Scouse accent

Line of Duty star Stephen Graham has revealed that not only is Leonardo DiCaprio a “good pal” of his – the American star also loves to “take the piss” out of his Scouse accent.

Graham, who first met DiCaprio when they starred in the 2002 movie Gangs of New York together, told RadioTimes.com that “to this day he still takes the piss [out of] the way I say squirrel, chicken and Lockets.”

“He was like, ‘What the f*** is a locket man? What do you mean? Like a locket you wear around your neck?’” recalled Graham.

“I was like, ‘No, Lockets, they’ve got honey in the middle they’re like a little sweet, a cough sweet.’ So I got Hannah [Walters, Graham’s wife] to send us some Lockets over and I gave him a packet and he was buzzing.

“And there was one point where I went, ‘Man, do you see that squirrel?’ And he went, ‘What!’ I went, ‘Squirrel.’ He was like, ‘What’s a squirrllee? What the f***?’ I went, ‘No, a squirrel.’ He went ‘Ah, you mean a sq-whirl.’ I was like, ‘No, a squirrel.’”

You get the idea.

It was also recently revealed that Graham was nicknamed “Animal” after nearly breaking DiCaprio’s leg in a golf cart crash.

Graham has been spending a lot more time in the United States of late, with forthcoming roles in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman alongside Robert De Niro and the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound.

“I find myself having to sometimes talk a little bit slower [when working in America] than what I would normally,” said Graham, “So they can really understand what I’m trying to express.”

Graham will next be seen in The Virtues on Channel 4 from Wednesday 15th May at 9pm.