Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light to be released by Audible

One of Stan Lee’s final creations, set in a brand new universe with dozens of superheroes, is being released as an audio drama.

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light will be released on Audible this summer, and sees the late comic book legend explore “the complex relationship between humankind, science and technology”.

The project, completed before Lee’s death in 2018, launches a whole raft of new characters and will feature new Stan Lee audio recordings, giving fans access to his creative process.

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light follows an enigmatic young woman, Nia, who becomes intertwined with a seemingly normal teenager, Cameron Ackerson, whose ambition for YouTube fame takes him to the Great Lakes Triangle where he inherits the ability to “see” and “hear” a new reality.

As Nia and Cameron’s relationship deepens, they “conspire to create a more righteous online universe, dishing out justice big and small”. But soon they encounter a dodgy organisation called OPTIC, which goes after them “for its own nefarious purposes”.

Co-creators Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert commented: “Stan had the uncanny ability to see around the corner and recognize the cultural moment, then create story and characters that beg the deeper questions.

“Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light follows in this tradition. As his co-creators and, most importantly, his fans, we can’t wait for other fans to discover this world on Audible.”

The audiobook is now available for pre-order and will launch on Audible on June 27th 2019.