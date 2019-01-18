New host, same lovely show: first trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2019 revealed
Joe Lycett is in his element as host of The Great British Sewing Bee
Joe Lycett makes his debut in the first trailer for the long-awaited Great British Sewing Bee 2019, and it’s enough to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.
After a long hiatus, the Sewing Bee is back for the first time since 2016, with comedian Lycett taking over presenting duties from Claudia Winkleman.
Set to the tune of Curtis Mayfield’s Move On Up, the trailer shows him having a great time with the ten amateur sewers alongside returning judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.
Not long now friends @sewingbee @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/DGX6gnuG4U
— Joe Lycett (@joelycett) January 16, 2019
An air date has yet to be confirmed, but Lycett promises it is “not long now friends” until the Sewing Bee returns to BBC2.