Why isn’t Sherlock on TV on New Year’s Day?

After it debuted new episodes on New Year’s Day in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017, fans have got used to associating BBC detective drama Sherlock with the 1st of January – but sadly, as with last year, 2019 won’t see a new adventure for Benedict Cumberbatch’s master sleuth.

Take a look below for a full rundown on Sherlock’s future, as well as some other TV options for what to watch on New Year’s Day instead.

Will there be another series of Sherlock?

Well, creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss say they would be surprised if they never made any more Sherlock – but they’ve also suggested they have no immediate plans to make more of the smash-hit BBC drama.

“Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock – we just say the same thing all the time and it gets quoted different ways,” Moffat told RadioTimes.com in 2018.

“We haven’t got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn’t do it again.

“When, I don’t know,” he continued. “I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don’t know. A longer gap? They’re always long gaps!”

And of course, the pair’s work on new literary adaptation Dracula (starring Danish actor Claes Bang) is likely to take up a lot of time over the next couple of years, along with other projects they’re both working on alongside it.

“We’re doing Dracula, which is going to take two years at least,” Gatiss told us.

“We’re not going to do Sherlock whilst we’re doing Dracula. So it’s not going to happen in the immediate future. Never say never, but no – we don’t have an idea [right now].”

“I could see us making more Sherlocks,” Moffat concluded. “I could see us making Sherlocks way in the future.

“It’s not the kind of show that has to come back all the time. It can revisit. Every time Sherlock comes back it’s a reunion show.”

Later rumours that some scouting for a new series had cropped up at a regular location for the series were also quashed by Gatiss, so it really does seem like we’re in for a long wait here. If nothing else, it’s going to be increasingly difficult to reunite movie stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman for a BBC TV series when they could be off shooting a Marvel superhero movie instead…

What can I watch on New Year’s Day instead?

If you still fancy some sort of detective story starring a charismatic lead this New Year, you’re in luck! Idris Elba’s DCI John Luther is back for a new four-part series that kicks off on January 1st (9.00pm New Year’s Day), and it’s sure to be a brilliantly dark tale.

Alternatively If you want something a little lighter than still sees someone in a snazzy scarf uncovering a mystery, well, the BBC are catering for that too! Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who special, Resolution, airs on the channel at 7.00pm on New Year’s Day, and is set to see the Time Lord face some sort of archeological puzzle (and possibly some Daleks).

And if ONLY Sherlock will do for your New Year’s viewing, then you can always check out an old episode.

Sadly none of Sherlock’s previous episodes are currently on BBC iPlayer, but you can check them out on Netflix UK if you’re so inclined. It’s elementary, really.