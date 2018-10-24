David Tennant to host Have I Got News For You

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant is set to host Have I Got News For You once again – he will chair the show for the fourth time on Friday 9th November.

The Scots actor, whose guest hosting gig is becoming an annual thing following appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017, will be joined by team captains (and HIGNFY stalwarts) Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, and playwright Lucy Prebble and US stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter as guest panelists.

Tennant is a busy man at the moment, starring in two TV shows – one in the UK (There She Goes) and one in the US (Lena Dunham’s Girls follow-up, Camping) and promoting another, the upcoming Amazon behemoth Good Omens. It has also just been announced that he will star in a new psychological thriller with Emily Watson. Oh, and he’s in the upcoming Oscar contender, Mary Queen of Scots, with Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

At least on HIGNFY he gets to have a nice sit down.

David Tennant will guest host Have I Got News For You on Friday 9th November at 9pm