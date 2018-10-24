Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. David Tennant to host Have I Got News For You

David Tennant to host Have I Got News For You

The Good Omens star will be joined by guests Lucy Prebble and Reginald D Hunter

Screenshot 2018-10-24 at 12.31.24

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant is set to host Have I Got News For You once again – he will chair the show for the fourth time on Friday 9th November.

Advertisement

The Scots actor, whose guest hosting gig is becoming an annual thing following appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017, will be joined by team captains (and HIGNFY stalwarts) Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, and playwright Lucy Prebble and US stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter as guest panelists.

Tennant is a busy man at the moment, starring in two TV shows – one in the UK (There She Goes) and one in the US (Lena Dunham’s Girls follow-up, Camping) and promoting another, the upcoming Amazon behemoth Good Omens. It has also just been announced that he will star in a new psychological thriller with Emily Watson. Oh, and he’s in the upcoming Oscar contender, Mary Queen of Scots, with Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

At least on HIGNFY he gets to have a nice sit down.

Advertisement

David Tennant will guest host Have I Got News For You on Friday 9th November at 9pm

Tags

All about Have I Got News for You

Screenshot 2018-10-24 at 12.31.24
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Strictly and Doctor Who, BBC Pictures

Strictly’s Stacey and Kevin are dancing to the Doctor Who theme – but will she be dressed as Jodie Whittaker?

Doctor Who Series 11

One Doctor Who actor had to overcome serious arachnophobia for upcoming spider episode

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 10.39.59

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more