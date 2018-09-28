Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Line of Duty series 5 casts actor Stephen Graham – but what could his role be?

Line of Duty series 5 casts actor Stephen Graham – but what could his role be?

AC-12 will have a formidable new opponent in the This is England star – could he be the 'Balaclava Man' behind it all?

Stephen Graham in Save Me (Sky, EH)

A major new star has joined the cast for Line of Duty series five: This is England and Boardwalk Empire actor Stephen Graham.

Advertisement

While we still don’t know much about the upcoming fifth series of Line of Duty, the BBC has revealed that Graham will be playing a person of interest in AC-12’s next investigation.

The BBC announced Graham’s casting in a cryptic e-mail with the subject line, “CCTV image of a suspect AC-12 wish to talk to as part of an ongoing investigation”, accompanied by a picture of the actor pulling off a black balaclava.

He’ll be joining series regulars Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure as the series continues filming in Northern Ireland, ahead of an expected broadcast in 2019.

Stephen Graham in Line of Duty series 5 (BBC, HF)
Stephen Graham joins the cast of Line of Duty series five (BBC)

The picture – and the description – will immediately have fans questioning whether Graham has some connection to the mysterious “balaclava man” conspiracy revealed at the end of series four, when lawyer Jimmy Lakewell revealed that there was a group of disguised figures blackmailing and attacking people while maintaining links with corrupt police officers on the force.

Of course, this could be a red herring and it could be that Graham will be joining AC-12’s investigation in a more professional capacity – or that he’ll be the guest actor playing the police officer AC-12 are looking into this year.

Given creator Jed Mercurio’s habit of killing off major stars, Graham’s character could also be dead within the opening episode…

Still, whatever the case, we’re dusting off all our old balaclava man theories ahead of the drama’s return next year.

Advertisement

Line of Duty will return to BBC1 in 2019

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Ted Hastings Line of Duty (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Richard Madden as David Budd in Bodyguard; Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who series 11 plot secrecy is ‘inspired’ by Bodyguard and Broadchurch

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on April 25, 2018. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Amber Rudd “delighted” to be offered cameo in Bodyguard series 2

Richard Madden in Bodyguard header shot

Here is everything showrunner Jed Mercurio has said about series two of Bodyguard

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC, HF)

Jed Mercurio reveals timeline for Line of Duty series five and six

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more