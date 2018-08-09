Accessibility Links

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing wins Radio Times TV Champion 2018

The BBC2 series starring Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse beats Derry Girls, Shadowhunters and Versailles after hundreds of thousands of votes in the final

(BBC)

After more than 200,000 votes in the final, the RadioTimes TV Champion 2018 has been won by Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Comedian Bob Mortimer tweeted “#victory” after the angling series he stars in alongside Paul Whitehouse won the overall gong, thanking fans of the show for voting.

The series took a total of 33.7% of the final vote, triumphing over comedy Derry Girls which earned second place, sci-fi Shadowhunters in third and drama Versailles in fourth.

Lisa McGee, the writer of Derry Girls which narrowly missed out on first place, tweeted her congratulations to Gone Fishing and thanked the thousands of fans of her C4 comedy who had voted:

Meanwhile actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in Derry Girls, had also been tweeting about the competition:

The Champion of Champions Poll closed at 10pm UK time on Wednesday 8th August, and the full results are as follows:

