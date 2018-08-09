Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing wins Radio Times TV Champion 2018

The BBC2 series starring Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse beats Derry Girls, Shadowhunters and Versailles after hundreds of thousands of votes in the final

After more than 200,000 votes in the final, the RadioTimes TV Champion 2018 has been won by Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Comedian Bob Mortimer tweeted “#victory” after the angling series he stars in alongside Paul Whitehouse won the overall gong, thanking fans of the show for voting.

WE WON!.. that was fun.. like an exciting race to a nice landmark.. Thank you so much to everyone who voted. HA HA HA HA #victory — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) August 8, 2018

The series took a total of 33.7% of the final vote, triumphing over comedy Derry Girls which earned second place, sci-fi Shadowhunters in third and drama Versailles in fourth.

Lisa McGee, the writer of Derry Girls which narrowly missed out on first place, tweeted her congratulations to Gone Fishing and thanked the thousands of fans of her C4 comedy who had voted:

My nerves cannot handle theses polls anymore! That was dramatic. Thank you for all your votes #Derrygirls fans you’re amazing and congratulations to #Gonefishing! Xxx — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) August 8, 2018

Meanwhile actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in Derry Girls, had also been tweeting about the competition:

I wasn’t going to ask you all to vote as I didn’t know if your thumbs had recovered but #DerryGirls is actually in very close second place for the @RadioTimes #ChampionOfChampions and it closes in an hour if you want to throw us some!https://t.co/jfDUVSFcLb — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 8, 2018

The Champion of Champions Poll closed at 10pm UK time on Wednesday 8th August, and the full results are as follows: