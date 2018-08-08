Accessibility Links

Citizen Khan star Adil Ray to guest present Good Morning Britain

The writer and comedian will stand in for Piers Morgan on the ITV breakfast show

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Actor and writer Adil Ray with his OBE which he received from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on November 11, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Comedian and writer Adil Ray – best known as the star of BBC comedy Citizen Khan – is to guest-present Good Morning Britain next week alongside Ranvir Singh.

The duo will stand-in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, who are on their summer break, on Monday and Tuesday, before Eamonn Holmes returns on Wednesday to host the show for the remainder of the week.

Ray, who began his career in broadcast journalism for the BBC before turning his attention to comedy, is relishing the opportunity to step in as a substitute on GMB.

“I’m delighted that ITV have asked me to present GMB,” he said. “I have grown up with ITV’s Breakfast telly. I’ll try to channel my best Rustie Lee and the charm of the great Nick Owen. Above all, I’ll try not to miss my alarm!”

Ray currently stars in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge as Sadiq Nawaz. Series five of Citizen Khan, his comedy about a British Pakistani Muslim in Birmingham, aired in 2016 – there is no word as yet on whether it is set to return.

