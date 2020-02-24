Disney+ to launch in UK with The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a host of original content

Star Wars fans in the UK will finally get to see The Mandalorian when Disney+ launches next month, along with a variety of other original programmes and films.

The new streaming service brings together Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and the classic Disney animation brand all under one roof.

Ahead of its hotly anticipated arrival, here’s a look at all of the Disney+ original films and series that will be available on day one…

Movies

Lady and the Tramp

A live-action retelling of the timeless love story between a pampered house dog and a loveable stray, starring Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers).

Togo

The true story of an epic Alaskan adventure undertaken by Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his dog, Togo, in the treacherous winter of 1925.

Stargirl

Coming-of-age story Stargirl charts the friendship between an unassuming high schooler and a free-spirited new student, based on the critically acclaimed young adult novel of the same name.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made depicts the comedic exploits of the quirky title character, who runs Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency with his 1500-pound polar bear, Total.

One Day at Disney

A new documentary series highlighting ten of the men and women who bring Disney’s most beloved stories to life, featuring CEO Bob Iger and narrated by Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown.

Series

The Mandalorian

The story of a new warrior following in the footsteps of franchise icons Jango and Boba Fett, set between the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The charismatic actor looks at the interesting stories behind everyday items, unravelling a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people and a number of big ideas.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The long-awaited final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which continues the storylines introduced earlier in the series, exploring events leading up to Revenge of the Sith.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s Hero Project will shine a spotlight on selfless young people who are working to improve their local community.

Diary of a Future President

A family comedy about the origin story of future president Elena, Diary of a Future President follows the ups and downs of the middle school years that set her on the path to becoming a global leader.

Encore!

The Good Place star Kristen Bell reunites the cast of a high school musical and tasks them with recreating their original performance.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

A new scripted comedy about students attempting to put on a theatrical production, following behind-the-scenes drama in a documentary style with a number of humorous meta references.

Be Our Chef

A new Disney-inspired cooking competition which invites five families to create dishes themed on iconic Disney movies and characters.

Disney Fairytale Weddings

Each episode of this reality series showcases enchanting love stories from Disney locations around the world.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series reveal what it was like to star in the latest iteration of the world-famous franchise, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.

Pick of the Litter

New documentary series based on the film of the same name, following six loveable guide dogs, their trainers and human companions.

Shop Class

A competition series featuring teams of young builders tasked with designing, building and testing unique new creations, which are then judged by a panel of experts.

The Imagineering Story

Documentary series about the 67-year history of Walt Disney Imagineering, where an eclectic group of creative people bring exciting new ideas to life that are used in the company’s popular theme parks.

Shorts

Forky Asks a Question

Forky Asks a Question brings back a breakout character from Toy Story 4 for a series of shorts about how the world works.

Family Sundays

Amber Kemp-Gerstel shares her passion for crafting with young families in a series of Disney-inspired DIY projects.

Lamp Life

Toy Story favourite Bo Peep returns in this animated short film, which answers the question of what happened to her following Toy Story 2.

One Day at Disney

A collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney+ highlighting the talented men and women who bring their beloved stories to life.

Pixar in Real Life

Live-action series bringing iconic characters and moments from Pixar films into the real world, filmed all over New York City.

SparkShorts

A series of short films from Pixar Animation which aims to discover new storytellers and groundbreaking techniques.

Short Circuit

An experimental programme accepting pitches from anyone at Walt Disney Animation, producing innovative new short films that take risks and bring new, diverse voices to the forefront.

Fans who set up a subscription to Disney+ pre-launch will receive a discounted price for the year.

Disney+ arrives in the UK on 24th March 2020