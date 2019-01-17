Accessibility Links

  4. Steve Carell reunites with The Office co-creator for Netflix show based on Donald Trump’s “space force”

Steve Carell reunites with The Office co-creator for Netflix show based on Donald Trump’s “space force”

The new comedy is set to skewer one of the US President's recent creations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 13: Steve Carell speaks onstage during "Welcome To Marwen" Atlanta Screening And Q&A at Regal Atlantic Station on December 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steve Carell is heading back to our TV screens in a new Netflix comedy which is set to skewer the “Space Force” – the sixth division of the US armed forces that was ordered by Donald Trump last year, apparently prompted by fears of the militarisation of space.

The Welcome to Marwen and Beautiful Boy star, who co-created the new series with The Office’s Greg Daniels, is set to lead and executive produce. Daniels will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The news was announced via Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account, which shared a video explaining the show’s premise.

“The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks,'” it reads. “Or something.”

“This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

The news will likely quash any residual hopes among The Office fans that a revival is in the offing. Carrell has said in the past that he doesn’t think the show would be able to recapture the magic of its original run if it was to return.

“I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be,” he told Collider last year. “Ultimately, I think it’s may be best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was.”

