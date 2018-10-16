When is Narcos: Mexico released on Netflix? Who is in the cast, and why has the drama changed location?

Netflix’s flagship crime drama Narcos returns for a fourth season later this year.

Once again the series is getting ready for a reset, with the action shifting from Colombia to Mexico.

The new episodes – which sees Ant-Man & The Wasp’s Michael Pena join the cast as DEA agent Kiki Camarena – will focus on the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, a real-life gang who ran the drug trade in Mexico during the 1980s.

Find out everything you need to know about Narcos: Mexico below.

When is Narcos Mexico released on Netflix?

Narcos season four will arrive on Friday 16th November 2018.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the release date was announced alongside a teaser for the series back in September. It introduces us to the new big bad drug baron Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna). Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Creators Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro have pulled off a massive coup by signing two of the foremost Latino actors of the moment, Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Michael Pena (Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Martian).

Pena will play Kiki Camarena, a DEA agent who moves from California to Mexico with his wife and young son to take on the rising drug trafficking challenge.

Luna meanwhile will play the antagonist, Felix Gallardo, described in a release from Netflix as “quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees…but his ambition comes before all else.”

The star duo will be joined by Teresa Ruiz, Clark Freeman, Mark Kubr and Andres Almeida.

Where and when is Narcos season four set?

As explained, the action shifts to Mexico for the new season, meaning it’s goodbye to the Colombian drug cartels of Medellin and Cali.

“Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers,” Netflix explains in a statement.

The series will also shift back in time a little to return to the origins of the Mexican drug trade.

“Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire,” Netflix adds.

