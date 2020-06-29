Jennifer Hudson showcases powerful vocals as Aretha Franklin in Respect trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming music biopic Respect has offered a glimpse of Jennifer Hudson as iconic soul superstar Aretha Franklin.

And the singer is in good voice in the trailer as she sings a show-stopping rendition of the classic song from which the film gets its name.

The trailer premiered in the US last night at the BET Awards, and also provides a first look at some of the supporting cast, including Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Marlon Wayans as Ted White and Marc Maron as music producer Jerry Wexler.

It also features Hudson speaking one of Franklin’s most famous lines: “You have got to disturb the peace, when you can’t get no peace.”

The film will chart Franklin’s journey from humble beginnings to one of the world’s most revered musicians ever, and also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald and Queen Latifah.

Franklin herself had been involved in the production of the biopic, before her death in 2018 from pancreatic cancer, while Hudson will no doubt feature in the awards conversation – as she looks to add to the Best Supporting Actress Oscar she won for her film debut in Dreamgirls.

Originally, the film had been all set for a summer release and was scheduled to debut in August, but in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this has been pushed back – it will now have a limited US release on Christmas Day 2020 before a wider opening in January 2021.

And if the trailer isn’t enough, Universal has also released the first poster for the film, as well as another first-look image of the production, which you can check out below.

