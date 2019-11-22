There are no plans for a Frozen live-action film or a Frozen 3, says producer

Frozen 2 producer Peter Del Vecho has said that despite the recent success of live-action remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King, there are no plans to bring the film to life via live action or hyper-real animation.

“There have been no conversations about [a live action version of Frozen],” he told RadioTimes.com. “I think Frozen lives in our animated world at the moment, and that’s the right place for it.”

He added that there have been no discussions about Frozen 3, either – reasonable enough, considering Frozen 2 is still in the final stages of production.

“We didn’t know there would be a Frozen 2 when we made Frozen, and we certainly have not thought beyond Frozen 2,” he said. “What was important to us to create a movie that felt tied to the first movie and complete in and of itself. That’s how we approached the first movie. I can’t think beyond it, we haven’t even finished this movie yet, so to even think of the possibility of starting this process all over again seems daunting to me.”

The idea for Frozen 2 didn’t come to him and directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee until a year after the movie had been released, so we can still hold out hope.

“Happily ever after doesn’t always last,” he says. “We all have those moments where it feels like happily ever after, but then life has a way of throwing new challenges in your way and you have to rise to the occasion to solve those challenges as well.”

Frozen 2 is out in cinemas now