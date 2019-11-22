But Delvecchio says that as with the original film, Elsa's storyline in Frozen 2 is "not romantic", and her sexuality will not be addressed.

"That’s just not part of the journey of the story we’re telling," Del Vecho told RadioTimes.com. He says that her journey in Frozen 2 will instead be focused on self-discovery, as she attempts to understand how and why she ended up with her powers.

"What’s really important is, she’s really, for three years she has been queen, she doesn’t really understand why she’s the only human in the world that has these powers, or what she’s meant to do with these powers.

"Her journey isn’t a romantic one, it’s really trying to discover who she is and what her purpose is. and the core relationship, just like in the first film, is between Anna and Elsa. We wanted that again to be the strong relationship of family in the movie."

Frozen 2 is out in cinemas now