Kelsey Grammer confirms Frasier reboot is coming in Summer 2020

The Emmy-winning 90's sitcom is getting a reboot — and Dr Frasier Crane is still looking for love...

FRASIER -- "The Unkindest Cut of All" Episode 2 -- Pictured: Kelsey Grammer as Doctor Frasier Crane (Photo by Gale M. Adler/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kelsey Grammer has teased that the reboot of 90’s sitcom hit Frasier is “ready to go,” and could air as early as next summer.

Revealing that he was “in the midst” of talks with potential networks, he said: “We’ve got it hatched,  We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go

“We’re sort of on standby a little bit, working on a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling, and Frasier is sort of in a second position to that. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world, is I think definitely gonna come.”

The original Emmy-winning series followed psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane, who starts a radio advice show in Seattle. Speaking about the reboot, Grammer revealed on In Depth with Graham Bensinger that the new series will be a departure from what viewers were familiar with.

“We’ll see how people respond to it, because it’s not gonna be the same place, not gonna be Seattle, it’s not gonna be the same Frasier, it’s gonna be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching,” he said. “It’s still his search for love, for one thing, I think that will always go on for Frasier, but [also] a connection with his son.”

Asked when he think it will start, Grammer teased: “Spring. Probably late summer next year. It’s ready to go.”

Earlier this year Grammer revealed that Frasier would probably have changed profession, working as an “art dealer” or a “professor,” and may be living in Chicago where he moved at the end of the original series in 2004.

