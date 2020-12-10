Still, now there is a little hope for fans of superhero action. After a few delays Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release in UK cinemas ahead of a Christmas On-Demand/cinema release in America, and it’s absolutely stuffed full with all the action, hi-jinks and supervillains any fan of this genre could hope for.

And happily, like the best of populist superhero movies Wonder Woman 1984 does also have that most precious of thing, a secret teaser hidden after the credits hinting at future films.

But why is this post-credits scene so particularly secret? Well, director Patty Jenkins wanted to keep it that way, not even allowing reviewers to see what happens in it.

Sounds like we could be in for something big...

What happens in Wonder Woman’s post-credits scene?

Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

So far we don't know – and that's sort of the point. Jenkins has revealed that she decided to withhold the scene from early screenings, intending to make it more of a surprise for cinemagoers when they finally check out the film.

"Let that be something to save for the audience," Jenkins told CinemaBlend.

"Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!’"

In other words, we'll have to wait a little longer to find out what lurks within Wonder Woman 1984's post-credits scene - though we do have a few clues about what sort of film it could be teasing.

You see, previously Jenkins has revealed that she's "not always a believer in post-credits scenes," opting to not include any after the original 2017 Wonder Woman because she didn't think it'd match the tone.

Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot (Getty)

"I think if you know the next movie is going to be set in the same world or have the exact same tone, then I think it makes sense. To me, it does not make sense to have a commercial for a completely different style of movie in the credits of another movie," Jenkins told the Toronto Sun in 2017.

Given that, we may assume that whichever film is teased at the end of Wonder Woman 1984 fairly closely matches the tone of the main film itself – fairly upbeat and hopeful – which gives us limited candidates from Warner Bros' upcoming superhero slate.

A Batman movie featuring a different Batman to the one Diana met, set in another universe? Probably not. A recut version of Justice League? Possibly, but maybe too niche. The Suicide Squad? Well, that film's tone might be a little too out there.

More likely, we could be dealing with a teaser for Ezra Miller's upcoming Flash movie (rumoured to see the return of Michael Keaton's Batman among others), the Shazam sequel or - simplest of all - a hint at what could be next for Wonder Woman herself in a third outing. That would certainly meet Jenkins' criteria of being in the "same world," after all.

Hopefully we'll find out exactly what to expect very soon - but whatever it is, we're sure fans will be excited to see it.

Wonder Woman 1984 is in UK cinemas from Wednesday 16th December, and in UK cinemas and HBO Max from the 25th December. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.