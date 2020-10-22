The post follows an earlier tweet by Nathan Drake's voice actor in the games Nolan North, who revealed pictures from the film's set earlier in the day and praised Holland's performance as his character.

"Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have Tom Holland continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit Uncharted," he wrote on Twitter.

Holland, who's infamous for accidentally revealing secret details about upcoming projects, swiftly followed it up by writing: "Do you think Sony would be p****d if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan's approval so I guess they can't fire me now."

More like this

North wasn't the only one impressed with Tom's performance in the role, with many fans taking to Twitter to praise his resemblance to the character. "King you look exactly like him," one fan wrote, while another tweeted, "Looking good, Nate."

The upcoming action film, which has been through six directors since pre-production, stars Spiderman's Holland as Drake and Transformers' Mark Wahlberg as Drake's mentor and father figure Victor Sullivan, while Antonia Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle are also set to appear.

Production on the film officially resumed in July after COVID-19 forced filming to shut down in March.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The film is expected to serve as a prequel to the games which will explore the origins of Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan and their relationship.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.