"We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond," Tom Hanks wrote as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his final recording day for Toy Story 4.

Advertisement

Hanks has been back in the recording studio playing Sheriff Woody, with Tim Allen back at his side as Buzz Lightyear for the fourth instalment of the much-loved Pixar story. They were joined in the studio by Arrested Development actor Tony Hale, who will provide the voice for brand-new character Forky.