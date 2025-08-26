“Laura here is going to be spying on us,” David Morrissey’s (The Walking Dead) character says near the beginning of the trailer, to which Hannah Waddingham's (Ted Lasso) character sneers in response: "The world awaits with baited breath."

After hearing muffled cries at night, she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard, only to be told by her fellow wealthy travellers that it didn’t happen and that all the passengers and crew are accounted for.

Chaos ensues as she takes matters into her own hands and puts her own life in danger, with the trailer giving fans a glimpse at Lo running down a set of stairs in terror, as well as being shoved over a railing and into the yacht's swimming pool.

You can watch the teaser below:

The cast of the film is rounded out by Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Art Malik (The Living Daylights), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Kaya Scodelario (Skins) and Daniel Ings (The Gold).

"Cabin 10, at its heart, is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully, and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is," Ware previously told Tudum. "Too many people know what that feels like and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo."

Hannah Waddingham as Heidi and David Morrissey as Thomas in The Woman in Cabin 10. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Speaking further about the adaptation, she added: "I’ve said in acknowledgements before that it takes a village to make a book, but what I learned going on set for Cabin 10 is that it takes a whole town to make a film – it’s truly amazing seeing so many people working so hard on something you created."

She continued: "It’s also a big leap of faith of course – like handing your baby over to strangers. But I feel Lo and company are in good hands."



The Woman in Cabin 10 will be released on Netflix on Friday 10th October 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

