The as-yet-untitled film will arrive in cinemas on Friday 23rd July 2027, so there's almost two years to wait before Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie will grace the silver screen once again, but this is nonetheless an exciting update for fans of the Springfield-based clan.

At this early stage, no details about the film's plot have been revealed, but 20th Century have shared a first-look poster on its social media pages. That poster consists of Homer's hand clutching a pink-iced donut with several decorative number 2s, alongside the slogan: "Homer's coming back for seconds."

It was shared with the caption: "Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!"

Of course, these characters will need no introduction to anyone with even a whiff of pop culture knowledge, with Matt Groening's hit TV show having aired consistently since 1989, making it both the longest-running animated series and longest-running sitcom on television.

The show has already been renewed as far as its 40th season, which will air between 2028 and 2029, and although the general consensus is that its most recent runs have seen a sharp drop off in quality compared to the show's heyday, the prospect of a new feature is still something to look forward too.

The previous film was a huge box office smash, making $536 million globally, and was also mostly well-received by critics – currently sitting with a score of 87 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Let's hope that this new entry fares similarly when it arrives in two years' time!

