The story captivated audiences around the globe as navy divers and local emergency forces joined forces to save them.

“Like the rest of the world, we were riveted by the news of the Thai cave rescue," Chu said. "With the entire globe watching, this tragic human drama transformed into a beautiful, inspirational story of human beings saving other human beings. Not only did this show the best of the human spirit overcoming even the worst of circumstances, it proved that we are stronger when we work together."

Chu added that the project will develop a "unique multilingual format that will allow us to work with filmmakers from all around the world, like the amazingly talented Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, who understand the nuances and details of the local community in which this story unfolds."

Poonpiriya said, “This is an opportunity for me as a filmmaker – and also a Thai citizen – to write a Thank you letter to the rest of the world."

The coach of the football team, Ekkapol “Coach Ake” Chantapong, said that the survivors would work closely with the project to ensure accuracy. The company which works on behalf of the rescued boys has also promised to donate 15 percent of the revenues derived from dramatising their story to disaster relief charities.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to thank the people and organisations from Thailand and around the world who came together to perform a true miracle, by retelling our story," 'Coach Ake' said. "We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately, so that the world can recognise, once again, the heroes that made the rescue operation a success.”