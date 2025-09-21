However, Wolfe Herd is not legally allowed to talk about her time at Tinder due to a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she left, after accusing her former colleagues of sexual harassment. Tinder ultimately settled without any admission of wrongdoing for an undisclosed sum.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Goldenberg explained that she set out to create as true-to-life a film as possible with the extensive evidence available online.

"It was a huge responsibility to tell this story, and especially without speaking to her," she said. "It was super important to my writing partner and I and the whole team that we just did as much research as possible.

"There's a ton of stuff out there. There are interviews with everyone involved, tons of articles. We pored over her court documents. The lawsuit is available online. We literally stalked everyone's old social media. We found old Vines that people had made to try to piece together like, 'Oh, OK. So, they were a couple here'."

Naturally, some of the story had to be fictionalised due to the gaps in the complex puzzle of Wolfe Herd’s life. She added: “There’s some story shaping, but making sure that was all on a bed of as much deep research as we could do."

Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle. © 2025 20th Century Studios

Even with the NDA, Goldenberg wanted to tell this "cinematic" story, as she found it to be an empowering tale of a woman who "took some of the most difficult things that ever happened in her life and forged them into this great success".

"I was reading interviews and articles with her and her talking about both having some really hard times and then also her own complicity of feeling like, initially, there was only room for one woman at the table,” she continues. "And feeding into the boys' club to get ahead.

“I just related so hard to that and thought she found such a beautiful way to change her behaviour and move in a path forward. It just felt like not only a film to me, but also a film that I felt like I need to make this."

Swiped is streaming now on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK – sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month or £89.90 for a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.