Sing 2: Release date, cast and trailer for animated sequel
Where will their dreams take us?
Will you be needing some animated enchantment this New Year?
Sing 2, from the creators of Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets, is the sequel to the hit 2016 original and marks Universal Studios’ 10th animated sequel.
The film score is once again provided by Joby Talbot, whose musical composition work has included movies, TV, pop, dance and opera, while it’s been written and directed by Garth Jennings.
Meanwhile, the 21 songs featured in the production come courtesy of a huge range of recording talent, including Sir Elton John – whose recent features and releases have shown he always has his ear to the ground for good music – as well as U2, Billie Eilish and BTS.
You can expect heart-wrenching vocal performances alongside an emotive storyline – read on for all you need to know about Sing 2.
Sing 2 release date
Those of us in the UK can watch the film from 28th January 2022. Those in North America get to enjoy Sing 2 earlier on 22nd December 2021.
Sing 2 cast
This is one clearly star-studded line-up! We’ve listed them in official poster order, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide whether they’ve been placed in the correct order of prominence.
- Buster Moon played by Matthew McConaughey
- Rosita played by Reese Witherspoon
- Ash played by Scarlett Johansson
- Johnny played by Taron Egerton
- Meena played by Tori Kelly
- Gunter played by Nick Kroll
- Jimmy Crystal played by Bobby Cannavale
- Porsha played by Halsey
- Alfonso played by Pharrell Williams
- Nooshy played by Letitia Wright
- Darius played by Eric Andre
- Suki played by Chelsea Peretti
- Clay Calloway played by Bono
Sing 2 trailer
The first Sing 2 trailer arrived in June 2021 and showed off some of the songs we can look forward to, as well as teasing the main storyline.
Sing 2 also has a second trailer, staying on-brand and being equally charming.
Sing 2 plot
Buster Moon is ever the positive koala bear. He hopes to create a spectacular new stage show at the swanky Crystal Tower Theater, along with his supporting cast. But when it looks like this dream is over, there’s some fresh hope after Buster name-drops big-time past-era rock star, Clay Calloway. Mr Crystal, the mogul wolf who pulls the strings at the venue, holds him to it.
But Calloway the lion now lives the life of a hermit at his sprawling manor. Will he be able to overcome his past demons to perform for the show?
Sing 2 arrives in cinemas on 28th January 2022.