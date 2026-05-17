Paper Tiger review: Adam Driver is terrific in a crime drama that grips but never quite soars
James Gray has returned to familiar ground for this 1986-set period thriller about two brothers who get in over their head.
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Published: Sunday, 17 May 2026 at 10:24 am
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