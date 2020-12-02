Read on for everything you need to know, including its Netflix release date, cast and trailer.

When is Just Another Christmas released on Netflix?

The film will debut on Netflix on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

Just Another Christmas plot

The plot is a festive spin on the time-loop story – like a mixture between A Christmas Carol and Groundhog Day, as a man is forced to continually relive Christmas Eve until he changes his ways.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "After taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, 'grinchy' Jorge blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed.

"He soon realises that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year."

Just Another Christmas cast

Brazilian actor Leandro Hassum, who has appeared in a number of TV shows in his homeland as well as providing voiceovers for dubbed versions of Hollywood animated films such as Despicable Me plays the main role of Jorge.

He is joined in the cast by Elisa Pinheiro, Danielle Winits, Louise Cardoso, Rodrigo Fagundes, Arianne Botelho, Miguel Rômulo, José Rubens Chachá, Levi Ferreira, Daniel Filho.

Just Another Christmas trailer

You can get a taste of the action by watching the trailer below.

Just Another Christmas is available on Netflix from Thursday 3rd December. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide