Harry Potter reunion reuploaded as HBO Max fixes editing errors

It’s been a magical start to 2022 so far, at least for fans of Harry Potter. The Harry Potter reunion landed on Sky Max and NOW in the UK on 1st January, and Potterheads were excited to see the cast reunite a decade after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Advertisement

But shortly after the reunion was released, eagle-eyed fans noticed a few mistakes among the teary-eyed conversations between cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman and many more.

For one, a throwback picture shared during a segment narrated by Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise, turned out to be a completely different actress. The image of a little girl with Minnie Mouse ears was actually of Emma Roberts, who had shared it on her Instagram back in February 2012.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now,” the producers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another mistake was spotted by none other than Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley.

Phelps took to Instagram after the reunion labelled him as his brother, James Phelps (Fred Weasley).

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” he said. “It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) commented on Phelps’ post, with Felton joking that it was his “doing” and Lewis called the mistake “legit hilarious”.

The producers have now used their editing wands to make the picture of Emma Roberts disappear and label the Phelps brothers correctly.

Read more: How to watch every Harry Potter movie online and in order

Advertisement

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is available now on Sky Max and NOW in the UK, while it is available on HBO Max in the US.