A24’s vampire movie Flesh of the Gods has switched up its line-up, with Wagner Moura replacing Oscar Isaac

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The actor, who recently received his first Academy Award nomination for The Secret Agent, will play one half of a married couple in 1980s Los Angeles alongside Kristen Stewart (Twilight).

Isaac had originally been due to play the role, Deadline reports, but exited recently due to scheduling conflicts.

The official synopsis for the movie, which was first announced in 2024, reads: "Flesh of the Gods follows Raoul (Moura) and Alex (Stewart), a married couple in glittering '80s Los Angeles who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric night-time realm."

It continues: "When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence."

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent. Mubi

The script comes from Se7en's Kevin Andrew Walker, while Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) is on directing duties and The Big Short's Adam McKay is producing.

Moura made history at the Oscars back in January when he became the first Brazilian ever to be nominated for best actor, gaining the accolade for his performance in The Secret Agent.

The actor plays Marcelo in the political thriller, a technology expert who becomes entangled in a political conspiracy during Brazil’s military dictatorship in the 1970s.

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He's also set to voice a new character in a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which is coming to Disney+ on 6 April.

While Flesh of the Gods marks Moura's first foray into vampire territory, he’ll be in safe hands starring alongside Stewart, who rose to fame in the blood-sucking Twilight Saga movies.

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