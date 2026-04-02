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Oscar-nominated star joins Kristen Stewart for her new vampire thriller which enters "electric night-time realm" after Star Wars actor pulls out
Wagner Moura and Kristen Stewart are set to play vampire spouses in the thriller.
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Published: Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 11:57 am
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