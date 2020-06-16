Speaking to CBS News, Bryce said of the project, "My hope is that this is a movie for dads so that they don't feel so alone."

And Ron revealed that he wasn't originally intended to be included in the documentary, saying, "I wasn't supposed to be interviewed, I didn't think.

"But I showed up one day, just to cheer my daughter along, and suddenly I was in front of the camera."

More like this

Bryce claims that she learnt a lot about fatherhood whilst shooting the film, saying, "I realize that there was no rite of passage for the process of becoming a father. Like, there's a rite of passage for women – you have the baby shower, right?

"You obviously go through the transition of the birth. And we have excluded men from that narrative, from that incredible moment of transition in your life when you will never, ever be able to go back to that place again."

Meanwhile Ron - who began his career as a child star on The Andy Griffith Show, said that his early career had had an effect on how he viewed fatherhood.

He said, "It's not so much what you say, it's really showing up. You just go all-in and say, 'This is a priority. I'm going to very consciously do this right."

Advertisement

Dads premieres on Apple TV Plus 19th June. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.