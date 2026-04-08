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BBC says "breach of editorial standards" at BAFTA Film Awards was unintentional, explains delay removing it from iPlayer
The BBC's chief content officer Kate Phillips sent letters of apology to Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan after the ceremony, according to a new report.
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Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 5:34 pm
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