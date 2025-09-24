A House of Dynamite release date?

From a script by The Maze Runner writer Noah Oppenheim, A House of Dynamite has been well-received by critics thus far since its global premiere at the Venice Film Festival – including our very own 4-star review which called it a "terrifying nuclear thriller" that ranked "up there with her very best".

With that in mind, you might be wondering how to watch it – read on for everything you need to know.

Unusually for a Netflix film, but happily for cinemagoers, A House of Dynamite will be getting a limited theatrical release from Friday 3rd October.

Even more happily, this is a full week before the global cinema release, so UK viewers will be able to see the film before most other countries. The film will only be showing in select cinemas – so check your local to see if it might be one of those!

Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite. Eros Hoagland/Netflix

The movie is set to release on Netflix just three weeks after its UK theatrical release, on Friday 24th October.

For UK viewers eager to see the film, the early cinema release is probably the way to go – but it won't be too long a wait before the movie is available to stream.

A House of Dynamite cast – who stars?

Anthony Ramos in A House of Dynamite Eros Hoagland/Netflix

Although led by Elba and Ferguson, A House of Dynamite features an ensemble cast including Gabriel Basso as Deputy National Security Adviser Jake Baerington, Jared Harris as Secretary of Defense Reid Baker, Tracy Letts as General Anthony Brody, Anthony Ramos as Major Daniel Gonzalez, Jonah Hauer-King as Lt Cdr Robert Reeves, and Moses Ingram as FEMA official Cathy Rogers.

Additionally, the movie features Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.

You can see the full cast list below:

Idris Elba as the President of the United States

Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker

Gabriel Basso as Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington

Jared Harris as Secretary of Defense Reid Baker

Tracy Letts as General Anthony Brody

Anthony Ramos as Major Daniel Gonzalez

Moses Ingram as Cathy Rogers

Jonah Hauer-King as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reevess

Greta Lee as Ana Park

Jason Clarke as Admiral Mark Miller

Willa Fitzgerald as Abby Jansing

Renée Elise Goldsberry as the First Lady of the United States

Kyle Allen as Captain Jon Zimmer

Kaitlyn Dever as Caroline Baker

Malachi Beasley as SCPO William Davis

Brian Tee as SAIC Ken Cho

Brittany O'Grady as Lily Baerington

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Major General Steven Kyle

Francesca Carpanini as Staff Sergeant Ali Jones

Abubakr Ali as Lieutenant Dan Buck

Angel Reese as herself

A House of Dynamite plot – what happens?

A House of Dynamite examines the US Government's response to a missile which has been fired at a US city. Nobody knows who fired the attack or where it has been launched from, and they only have 20 minutes to stop it.

Split into three parts, A House of Dynamite follows the crisis pretty much in real time in three very different areas of government. Tension is high, and fans of Bigelow's work will know that this is a director who excels at portraying high-stress environments.

Is there a trailer for A House of Dynamite?

Yes, the trailer is available to view here:



A House of Dynamite will be showing in select cinemas across the UK from Friday 3 October and will be available to stream on Netflix from 24th October.

