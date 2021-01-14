When is Outside the Wire released on Netflix? What is it about?

Netflix has promised subscribers a vast array of new films in 2021 – with no shortage of big-name talent attached – and one of the first new features to make its way to the platform this year is futuristic military thriller Outside the Wire.

The new film looks set to be an all-action affair, with Avengers star Anthony Mackie starring as an android officer charged with preventing a global catastrophe – so Netflix will be hoping it delivers plenty of thrills.

Read on for everything you need to know about the movie, including the release date and further cast details.

When is Outside the Wire released on Netflix?

The film will debut on the streaming service on Friday 15th January 2021.

What is Outside the Wire about?

The film takes place in 2036, during a war between Russia and Ukraine, and sees US troops brought in as peacekeepers – with those troops including an army of futuristic robots.

One of those robot troops is Leo, who soon teams up with a human drone pilot to hunt for a crucial device in an extremely dangerous warzone – a device that could bring about the end of the world when placed in the wrong hands.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: “Set in the future, Harp, a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarised zone where he finds himself working for Leo, an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.”

Outside the Wire cast

The leads in the film are Anthony Mackie, best known for his role as Falcon in the MCU, and Snowfall star Damon Idris, who take on the roles of Leo and Harp respectively.

There’s also an impressive supporting cast which includes Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands), Michael Kelly, (House of Cards) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones).

Outside the Wire trailer

You can get a taste for the film in the below trailer – which teases lots of apocalyptic action and futuristic fighting machines.

Outisde the Wire is released on Netflix on Friday 15th January 2021.