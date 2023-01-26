Hosted by Jason Manford, the event will feature performances from some of the West End’s most enchanting musicals, including Matilda, Shrek and Six. Musical theatre royalty Michael Ball will also be singing, so have your tissues at the ready!

Clearly the rent in the West End is too high, because 13 London musicals are making their way up north for a concert at Manchester’s AO Arena. The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals is back for a showstopping evening of singing, dancing, and jazz hands.

The National Lottery created the Big Night of Musicals to thank their players for supporting the arts and theatres during the COVID pandemic - and they’re certainly showing their gratitude, because National Lottery players are being offered 12,000 tickets to attend the event for free.

We repeat – for free.

Speaking about the performance, Jason Manford said: “I’m thrilled to be back hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals for another year! It was incredible to see so many amazing shows under one roof last year and with 13 completely different shows set to perform this year, it’s guaranteed to be another cracker of a night!”

This wicked experience will take place on Monday 27th February for one night only at the Manchester AO Arena. So to avoid missing out on tickets for this unique experience, here’s how you can secure them.

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals: Who is performing?

Although he’s mainly known for his comedy, Jason Manford is a musical theatre star in his own right and will be taking centre stage as host for the evening, so expect a spectacular opening number. Then, the audience will be treated with performances from the casts of 13 musicals.

The full line-up for this has not yet been announced, but here are the shows we know are in it so far:

We Will Rock You the Musical

Wicked

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda the Musical

Disney’s Newsies

Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour

SIX the Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The Bodyguard The Musical

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Plus, expect a special performance from Aspects of Love featuring Michael Ball.

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals: How much do tickets cost?

12,000 free tickets are up for grabs for National Lottery players. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the Ticketmaster website and players will be able to reserve up to four tickets for free.

However, there will be a £2 booking fee and buyers must show proof that they have purchased a National Lottery product.

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals: How to get tickets?

Tickets are on sale today at 10am (Thursday 26th January) so be sure to head over to the Ticketmaster site just before 10am for the best chance of securing tickets.

If you’re worried about tickets selling out, be sure to read how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

