Luckily for us, some are starting to perform from their own homes, as we say in Lady Gaga's inspiring One World Together at Home event.

Now popular British group Kaiser Chiefs, fronted by former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson are giving their fans to see them in action. Read on to find out how you can see their latest virtual gig...

How can I watch Kaiser Chiefs' virtual gig?

Kaiser Chiefs are performing from home as part of the Royal Albert Hall's Royal Albert Home series. The prestigious London venue has been forced to close its doors thanks to the current pandemic, but is supporting artists who would like to perform from their own homes. The gigs are free to watch, although the Royal Albert Hall hopes that some viewers might feel inclined to make a small donation.

Ricky Wilson and the band are performing on Saturday 30th May at 8pm and will sing all the big hits including I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God. Just head over to the Royal Albert Hall's website where the show will be live streamed. Sit back and enjoy - or dance around your living room, whichever you prefer!

The Kaiser Chiefs are thrilled to be part of the event. "Playing the Royal Albert Hall is always a big deal, it’s an amazing building and being part of the history makes it very special," they say in a statement. "We were very pleased to be asked to take part in the series of gigs to help keep this historic venue alive while they can’t open to the public in the traditional way.

"We first played the Hall as a support band back in 2005 and hopefully we can return there when all this is over. Obviously we can’t be together at the moment, but we’ll be doing our best to turn our spare rooms into stages. And look forward to seeing you there."

Who else is performing as part of the Royal Albert Home series?

Other acts lined up to perform from home include Imogen Heap, Scouting for Girls and Gabriela Montero. For full listings visit the Royal Albert Hall's website.

