Contender, ready? Let's put your Gladiator skills to the test.

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The iconic TV show is jumping out of the screen and into real life this summer with The Gladiators Experience in Birmingham.

Here, GladFans can try out challenges from the show, including the Hang Tough course, The Wall, Eliminator and Duel. You can also visit The Vault for a behind-the-scenes look and a huge Superstore where you can purchase exclusive merchandise.

But you may be wondering, how good can it actually be? Especially when tickets to play start from £39. Luckily for you we tried it our ourselves. Below you'll find everything you need to know about The Gladiators Experience, including how it works and if it's worth it.

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What is the Gladiators Experience?

The Duel at the Gladiators Experience.

The Gladiators Experience is a live interactive version of the BBC show Gladiators where you experience the real challenges for yourself. Inside a massive hall at the Birmingham NEC there are a five show-accurate events to try alongside a warm-up area, a gift shop and an archive with exhibits and costumes from franchise's history.

Upon arrival you'll receive safety equipment from the Kit Room, which includes shin pads, elbow pads and a head guard. You'll also be given an RFID wristband which lets you scan into each event – once you're scanned in for the first time your 75-minute appointment will begin.

There are then five events to try, with an adult version and a junior version of each. The Hang Tough course (where you'll need to swing across a series of rings), The Wall (a climbing challenge), Unleash (where you and three others race to reach the flag first), the Duel (where you and an opponent fight to knock each other off a podium). The prize moment, however, is the Eliminator a head-to-head race, or solo time challenge, where contenders battle through nine obstacles before tackling the iconic Travelator and bursting through the final swing doors.

Where is the Gladiators Experience?

You can jump into The Gladiators Experience at the NEC in Birmingham, the exhibition centre is also home to events like Tutankhamun the Immersive Experience or the Titanic Exhibition.

The venue is conveniently located a five minute walk from Birmingham International Railway Station and you can also park there for an additional fee. As it's near the airport there are also a number of hotels to choose from at Booking.com.

How long is the Gladiators Experience on for?

The experience is currently set to run until Monday 31st August 2026. There are 12 slots to pick from throughout each day from 10am to 3:30pm and once you're inside you have 75-minutes to enjoy the different games.

How much do the Gladiators Experience tickets cost?

Spectators tickets cost £17.50 and £22.50 for juniors and adults respectively and Contenders tickets cost £39.50 and £44.50.

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Is the Gladiators Experience worth it?

Gladiators Experience.

I was surprised by just how enjoyable and interactive the Gladiators Experience was. Upon entry, I was taken aback by how impressive and accurate the event was with bright lights, music and on-brand red foam everywhere, and I was equally pleased once the games started.

Each event is suitably challenging but obviously not to the extremes of the real show, The Wall is doable but easy to slip of (or that's what I'm telling myself) and the Duel is higher off the ground than you'd think which adds to a nice bit of jeopardy (although safe of course). The Eliminator is particularly exciting with a full travellator, climbing elements and balance beams to really put you to the test. Plus, it's great that every challenge has a children's version so kids can really get stuck in.

There's also a warm-up room, photo-taking opportunities and the archive is very interesting for die-hard fans. I'd say the best way to do this would be with children or big friend group, as you can race, run around and enjoy together.

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How to get Gladiators Experience tickets

Tickets for the Gladiators Experience itself can be found on the official website or through Ticketmaster.

There are four kinds of tickets available: Spectator Tickets for access to The Vault, viewing areas, the food court, merchandise superstore and children’s soft play area. Adult Contender and Junior Contender Tickets for full access to the event itself. Family Contender Tickets which allow mixed groups of adults and juniors to enjoy the Junior Arena together, and VIP Tickets which include a Contender Ticket, early access with reduced-capacity play, an official Contender uniform, a participation medal and a digital photo pack.

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