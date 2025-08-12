The story revolves around Jet, who finds herself with only a week to live after a near-fatal attack. With time running out, she embarks on a race against the clock to solve her murder before a brain aneurysm claims her life.

“I was walking the dog and thinking about the types of crime thrillers I wanted to write, always mindful not to repeat what others had already done,” Jackson reflects.

“Then I saw a news report about a bar fight between two men – one walked away with a slow brain bleed, felt fine, didn’t go to the hospital and died a few days later. It resulted in the other man being arrested for manslaughter.

"The idea of a time-delayed murder, where you know you only have a few days left, intrigued me. What would you do with that final time?”

From this seed of an idea, Jackson delved into research, a process she describes as tricky – “How do you google, ‘How can you make someone die but they’re not quite dead yet?’” She received invaluable guidance from a family friend, a neurosurgeon, allowing her to assert confidently that Not Quite Dead Yet is “medically viable” (though admittedly not highly probable).

Watch Joanna Page discuss Not Quite Dead Yet for the Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante below:

Jackson is best known for her work in the “young adult” sphere, with the Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series skyrocketing her profile. Her book tours are now an occasion where her fans, mostly young, line up for hours to speak to her about the world she created in her bestselling novels – bringing the author as many gifts as they do thoughtful questions.

So it was perhaps a surprise to see Jackson making a move to the adult fiction world – but she’s hoping to bring her fans on the journey with her, reckoning that the older ones will happily follow along with Not Quite Dead Yet.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Having written five YA thrillers has really forced me to level up,” Jackson explains. “At signings, I see fans with books full of Post-It notes and annotations, which means I have to work harder to keep them guessing.

“A lot of people say my YA books are too dark or too grown-up, and I can see where they’re coming from. So the move to adult fiction felt like a natural step – it’s not too far removed from what I’ve been writing. The main difference? I could use as many swear words as I wanted.”

Beyond her novels, Jackson is busy on the set of the second series of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, where she’s serving as writer. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to be in the driver’s seat this time,” she says. “I’m the person who best understands what it is that fans love about the books, so I can ensure that’s preserved, while also having fun with the adaptation.

“I’ve always wanted to write for the screen as well as books, and with season two, this is my take on what the show should be. I’m confident fans will love it – I’m really proud of it.”

Zain Iqbal as Ravi and Emma Myers as Pip in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

As for what lies ahead, Jackson remains tight-lipped about future projects (though her prolific output suggests there’s no shortage of new material on the horizon). She hints at the possibility of another book series – which will be exciting news to her followers – and she plans to continue exploring both YA and adult fiction.

One thing is certain, however: a return to Little Kilton, where her Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series takes place, is not on the immediate horizon. “If I wrote another book about it, [lead character] Pip would be going through hell again. So for now, I think it’s time to let her have some peace. But you never know – it might happen if I have the right idea…”

HUNGRY FOR MORE? For this month’s midweek treat, Joanna sat down and read intense thriller Not Quite Dead Yet, which she paired with a delicious and equally intense Pepperoni-Salame pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

For all the latest RT Book Club news, interviews, Q&As with the authors, reviews of previous books and more, visit The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

Ad

You can purchase Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson, our book of the month, at the Radio Times Shop.